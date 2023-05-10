Man seriously injured in motorcycle-truck crash in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding struck the back of a truck on a highway in Douglas County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound US-24 highway, just west of E 1250 Road. The location was about 5 miles northwest of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was eastbound on US-24 ran into the back of a GMC truck that had slowed for traffic.

The motorcycle’s rider, William R. Shine, 40, of Kansas City, Kan., sustained serious injuries in the collision. Shine was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the truck, Alan G. Eggenberger, 61, of Berryton, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Eggenberger was wearing his seat belt.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

