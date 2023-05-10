Man believed to have committed aggravated robberies arrested in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Capital City arrested a man believed to have committed multiple aggravated robberies and who was wanted on various felony warrants.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, officials were called to the 1600 block of SW Medford Ave. to help the U.S. Marshal service to find an aggravated robbery suspect.

Officials identified the suspect as Alonzo L. Timley, 34, of Topeka, who had also been wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Officials said they saw Timley leave the home and a short time later he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon

Aggravated robbery - inflicts bodily harm

Aggravated battery

Criminal threat

Intimidation of a witness or victim

Domestic battery

Two counts of theft of less than $1,500 - pickpocketing

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Theft of a firearm

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving

Three Douglas County warrants

Timley remains behind bars on bonds of $75,000; $125,000; $2,500; $500; $3,000; $1,000; and $10,000. He has court appearances set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 4 p.m. on May 18.

