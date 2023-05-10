Man believed to have committed aggravated robberies arrested in Topeka

Alonzo Timley
Alonzo Timley(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Capital City arrested a man believed to have committed multiple aggravated robberies and who was wanted on various felony warrants.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, officials were called to the 1600 block of SW Medford Ave. to help the U.S. Marshal service to find an aggravated robbery suspect.

Officials identified the suspect as Alonzo L. Timley, 34, of Topeka, who had also been wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Officials said they saw Timley leave the home and a short time later he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon
  • Aggravated robbery - inflicts bodily harm
  • Aggravated battery
  • Criminal threat
  • Intimidation of a witness or victim
  • Domestic battery
  • Two counts of theft of less than $1,500 - pickpocketing
  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Theft of a firearm
  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving
  • Three Douglas County warrants

Timley remains behind bars on bonds of $75,000; $125,000; $2,500; $500; $3,000; $1,000; and $10,000. He has court appearances set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 4 p.m. on May 18.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday at S.W. 37th and Nottingham, just...
Road shut down after SUV hits brick mailbox early Tuesday near Lake Sherwood

Latest News

FILE - Swift Fox
Bill to set aside $17.9 million for Kansas conservation efforts backed by Senator
FILE
Fork in the Road: Unique restaurant model delivers straight to Topekan’s doors
FILE
Fewer than 10 Active TB cases identified in Kansas City area
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly shared on Wednesday, May 10 cuts to taxes for suicide prevention...
Gov. Kelly signs bill to increase resources for suicide prevention, elderly, disabled services