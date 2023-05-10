Man arrested after Topeka chase in stolen car

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A broken taillight led to the recovery of a stolen car in Topeka Monday night.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull the vehicle over around 10:30 p.m. near NE Gordon and Monroe St.. The driver, 38-year-old Shawn Wood, exited the running vehicle and ran from the area. Wood was caught in a nearby backyard shortly after. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen out of Lawrence.

Wood was arrested for a felony warrant, as well as interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate not assigned, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and defective tag lamps.

