Lenexa police in search of truck, thieves stealing mowers from working crews

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Lenexa are on the hunt for a truck they say belongs to thieves who steal lawnmowers from crews while they are hard at work.

The Lenexa Police Department says it is in search of information about a pickup truck and its occupants in connection to multiple felony theft cases in the area and in surrounding cities.

LPD said individuals have used the truck and trailer to steal stand-on commercial mowers from lawn companies on job sites. The crimes happen during the day while crews are hard at work.

Officials search for a truck believed to be connected to open cases in Lenexa on May 10, 2023. (Lenexa Police Department)

Officials noted that the truck is a black Chevrolet Z71 and they believe the thieves remove the truck’s license plate while thefts are being committed.

If anyone has information about the crimes or the truck pictured, they should report it to LPD at 913-825-8097.

