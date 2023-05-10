KU students, alumni awarded prestigious U.S. student awards to study abroad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four University of Kansas students and alumni have received the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Awards to study, conduct research and teach English abroad for the 2023-2024 academic year. One additional KU student was named as an alternate Fulbright recipient.

KU said the grantees come from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Education and Human Sciences and School of Music. Melissa Terrall will travel to Mexico to conduct research in piano, and Kate Crnkovich, Maya McDaniel, and Chloe VanBecelaere will teach English in Armenia, Spain and Columbia, respectively.

The program is an international educational exchange sponsored by the U.S. government and designed to increase mutual understanding between Americans and people of other countries. The program operates in more than 160 countries.

KU said the recipients were selected based on academic or professional achievement, and their record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields. Fulbright grants provide round-trip travel, maintenance for one academic year, health and accident insurance and, where relevant, tuition.

Director of Internationalization and Partnerships at KU International Affairs Rachel Sherman Johnson shared a comment about the grantees’ accomplishments.

“Each of these students and alumni developed an outstanding proposal to contribute to the Fulbright mission of cultural exchange through their teaching and research,” said Johnson. “Their planned projects exemplify citizen diplomacy and will strengthen the relationships between the United States and their respective host countries.”

KU shared the 2023-2024 Fulbright recipients and alternate:

Kate Crnkovich was selected for a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship in Armenia. From Watertown, Wisconsin, Crnkovich will graduate in May with a master’s degree in Slavic languages & literatures, which she earned her bachelor’s degree in two years ago. Her parents are Wes and Julie Crnkovich.

Maya McDaniel was selected for a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship in Spain. From Denver, McDaniel will graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in secondary history and government education. Her parents are Derren and Carol McDaniel.

Melissa Terrall will travel to Mexico to study and conduct research in piano. She will study piano at Conservatorio Nacional in Mexico City. Her research will focus on Mexican classical piano repertoire as she works to publish an anthology of music from this era. While abroad Terrall will also perform recitals featuring the work of Mexican and American composers. From Portland, Oregon, Terrall graduated in 2022 with a master’s degree in piano performance. Her parents are Jeffrey and Valerie Terrall.

Chloe VanBecelaere was selected for a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship in Colombia. From Pittsburg, VanBecelaere graduated in 2022 with bachelor’s degrees in global & international studies and Spanish. Her parent is Diane VanBecelaere.

Yasmine Adrian was selected as an alternate. She had proposed to travel to Germany to pursue a master’s degree in international affairs at the Hertie School in Berlin. Her research would have focused on the integration of Turkish immigrants into Germany and how Turkish and German perspectives of immigration in Germany shape the integration experience. From Arlington, Virginia, she graduated in 2022 with bachelor’s degrees in global & international studies and German studies. Her parents are Steve and Allyson Adrian.

