KHP urges drivers to slow down, move over as trooper’s vehicle was struck

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down and move over as a trooper’s vehicle was struck while assisting a motorist.

Kansas Highway Patrol shared on their Facebook page about a trooper’s vehicle that was struck while the trooper was assisting a motorist on I-70 westbound in Saline County. The trooper is alert and conscious but was initially trapped in the vehicle.

KHP indicated Kansas Law requires all drivers to move over or slow down for emergency personnel and road crews when flashing lights are visible. KHP also urges motorists to do their part to help troopers, emergency personnel, and road crews go home to their families.

