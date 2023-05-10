Keyontae Johnson headed to Draft Combine

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A story that keeps on telling for Kansas State Forward Keyontae Johnson.

After a medical incident back in 2020 when he was at Florida, to not playing for two seasons, to then to transfer to Kansas State and make a run to the Elite Eight, Johnson is now testing the waters of the NBA.

Johnson played in all 36 games for Kansas State, shooting nearly 52 percent from the floor (led the Big 12) and 40 percent from three. Johnson was second on the team in scoring with 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Johnson was fourth in the Big 12 in scoring, fifth in rebounding.

Johnson was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, he was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team,

You may notice that Markquis Nowell is not on that list, but according to Nowell himself, he’ll be there:

