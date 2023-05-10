Keyontae Johnson headed to Draft Combine

Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson (11) reacts after shooting a three-point basket in the second...
Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson (11) reacts after shooting a three-point basket in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A story that keeps on telling for Kansas State Forward Keyontae Johnson.

After a medical incident back in 2020 when he was at Florida, to not playing for two seasons, to then to transfer to Kansas State and make a run to the Elite Eight, Johnson is now testing the waters of the NBA.

Johnson played in all 36 games for Kansas State, shooting nearly 52 percent from the floor (led the Big 12) and 40 percent from three. Johnson was second on the team in scoring with 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Johnson was fourth in the Big 12 in scoring, fifth in rebounding.

Johnson was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, he was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team,

You may notice that Markquis Nowell is not on that list, but according to Nowell himself, he’ll be there:

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive

Latest News

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) brings the ball upcourt followed by forward Jalen Wilson...
Wilson, Dick, McCullar Jr. invited to NBA Draft combine
Kansas defensive lineman Sam Burt during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 in...
Jayhawks’ Burt headed to Tampa Bay
Kansas acting head coach Norm Roberts, right, is hugged by assistant coach Kurtis Townsend...
Kansas assistants Roberts and Townsend named amongst the best
Kansas State associate head coach Ulric Maligi
K-State associate head coach Ulric Maligi named one of top assistants