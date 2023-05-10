Kansas Main Street partners with Main Street America to organize workshop

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Main Street has partnered with Main Street America to participate in the Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystems in the Rural Main Streets Program.

Kansas Department of Commerce said the program is supported by the Kauffman Foundation. It aims to spur economic development in rural Kansas by building out entire ecosystems.

Kansas Main Street will partner with Main Street America to put on a one-day statewide workshop on Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem building that will be open to any rural community to attend. The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 in Great Bend, Kan.

Kansas Main Street Director Scott Sewell shared a comment about the partnership.

“The partnership between Kansas Main Street and Main Street America is strong and this program is a great example of the benefits of that connection,” Sewell said. “We are excited that MSA has partnered with the Kauffman Foundation to help communities better understand how to maximize entrepreneurial development and growth in rural Kansas.”

Kansas Department of Commerce said there will be an in-community and virtual programming support for three selected communities to implement ecosystem building, along with a process for the Kansas Main Street Program to expand the ecosystem-building approach to other Main Street programs within Kansas. Participation in the workshop is mandatory if a community wishes to receive the additional support.

Main Street America Chief Program Officer Matt Wagner shared a comment about their approach.

“Holistic, place-based, equitable entrepreneurial ecosystems offer a promising path forward for these communities as a core economic development strategy,” Wagner said. “There is a need to deliver these services to rural communities, and Main Street America is uniquely positioned to address that need in partnership with its state and regional coordinating programs.”

Click HERE to register for the workshop.

