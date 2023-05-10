Kansas City Chiefs to visit White House on June 5

WASHINGTON (KCTV) - We now know when the Kansas City Chiefs will be visiting the White House to celebrate their latest Super Bowl win!

According to the White House Press Office, President Joe Biden will be welcoming them there on Monday, June 5.

The visit will be in celebration of their Super Bowl LVII win.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for the latest.

