Kansans to soon mark Child Care Provider Appreciation Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will soon mark Child Care Provider Appreciation Day to honor those who take care of the children of working parents.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed May 12 as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day in the Sunflower State. It will join organizations across the state to recognize more than 4,500 licensed childcare providers and 23,000 individuals and the work they do.

“I am so proud of our childcare workers who play an essential role in supporting parents and families daily. These professionals are instrumental in assisting communities with providing our youngest children’s social, emotional and physical care,” said KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “They keep our children safe, nurture their curiosity and prepare them for a lifetime of learning and growth. Support for high-quality child care represents a worthy commitment to the children of Kansas and their future.”

Officials noted that Child Care Provider Appreciation Day happens the Friday before Mother’s Day every year. Child Care Aware brings communities together to observe the day as a time to recognize the efforts of those who care for the children of working parents.

For more information about Child Care Provider Appreciation Day, click HERE.

