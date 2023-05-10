K-State College of Business Administration recognizes outstanding senior

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University College of Business Administration recognized Mark Estares as the Outstanding Senior.

K-State said Estares, accounting and finance major while concurrently earning a Master of Accountancy, was selected by the Dean’s Student Advisory Council in the College of Business Administration.

As an undergraduate, Estares commuted from Junction City and provided transportation to other students as well. He was a tutor for the Department of Accounting. In addition, he served in several elected roles in the Multicultural Business Student Association and built relationships across campus, including creating events that enable cross-organizational collaboration. Estares also served as an informal mentor in the Rise Up program.

Estares was chosen to participated as a Connected ‘Cat in K-State President Richard Linton’s regional community visits throughout the state. In doing so, he provided dialogue about community connections to the university and the K-State student experience.

Dean’s Student Advisory Council President Megan Splichal shared a comment about Estares’ accomplishment.

“Mark is the type of person that anybody would be lucky to have in their corner,” said Splichal. “Time and time again he has proven to be not only a reliable student but also a dependable friend. Mark is an example of what K-State ultimately hopes their students will become — a lifelong learner and servant leader.”

Estares is the son of Mauricio and In Sun Estares and a graduate of Junction City High School. After graduation, he will begin his role as an audit associate with FORVIS in Wichita.

