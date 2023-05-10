JEDO’s Global Grain expansion projects economic impact of $51.5 million

The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board announced Global Grain expansion that projects to generate an economic impact of $51.5 million over ten years.(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board announced an expansion of Global Grain — the new addition projects to generate an economic impact of $51.5 million over ten years.

With the board approving an incentive agreement Wednesday, May 10, Global Grain is expected to add six new jobs with an average salary of $60,000, plus benefits, as the business is expected to make a capital investment of $725,000.

The incentives are valued at up to $45,400, covering some or all real property, equipment, employment, and training costs.

This comes after a previous contract with JEDO and Global Grain in 2018 met its goals, creating ten jobs and leading to $5 million in capital investments.

