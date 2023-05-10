Jaycee Ginter earns third All-Region honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn softball player is now All-Region for the third time in her career.

On Wednesday, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association named Washburn pitcher/outfielder Jaycee Ginter to the All-Region Second Team.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from eight regions with first and second-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated their student-athletes and voted for the teams. All the honorees are now eligible for selection to the 2023 NFCA Division II All-America teams.

As a pitcher, Ginter led the MIAA with 24 wins, 243 strikeouts and finished second in the league with a 1.72 ERA.

She also led the league in games started (27), complete games (19), and innings pitched (208.0).

Offensively, Ginter drove in 41 RBIs, slugged seven home runs, and recorded a .303 batting average.

Defensively, Ginter started all 53 games and was selected as a member of the MIAA Gold Glove Team with no errors in the field as a pitcher.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.