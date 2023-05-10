Horse, livestock trailer company celebrates placing roots in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A company with a focus on creating livestock and cargo trailers for the last 20 years has set down roots in Manhattan.

Cimarron Trailers hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 9, to commemorate its new Manhattan location at 8872 Green Valley Dr.

The company came to Manhattan one year ago and expanded from Oklahoma. The employee-owned cimarron manufacturers make custom horse and livestock trailers.

Cimarron’s president, Ben Janssen, says with the expansion they hope to add more to the employee-friendly company.

“We became employee-owned five years ago and as that we’re getting to share the value of the company with the employees,” said Janssen. “So, each year, employees are being given employee-owner-earned stock in the company, which adds to their retirement plan when they choose to leave the company down the road. So, the growth here, we’re expanding our company, we added jobs here in the Manhattan community, and hopefully, that helps families and other local businesses in the area.”

According to Cimarron, they have built more than 15,000 trailers since 2000.

