Hit-and-run crash leads to woman’s arrest after alleged DUI, child abandonment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hit-and-run crash led to the arrest of a Topeka woman after it was found she allegedly abandoned a child and was intoxicated.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, officials were called to the intersection of NE Division and NE Wabash St. with reports of a hit-and-run crash.

When officials arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved in the collision while one of the drivers, later identified as Ellen L. McClure, 35, of Topeka, had left the scene.

TPD indicated that McClure later returned to the scene and as a result of the investigation, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated endangering a child - a reckless situation

Abandonment of a child - less than 16 years old

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Driving while license suspended - misdemeanor

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident - misdemeanor

Officials did not indicate at what point the child had been abandoned by McClure or how they were involved. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

McClure remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.

