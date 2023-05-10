Highland Park High School holds ‘Senior Fun Day’ for soon-to-be graduates

Graduation for 501 high schoolers will take place Saturday, May 13th at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
By Alex Carter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The time after finals and before graduation for high school students can be bittersweet as they embark on the next phase of their lives.

So, Highland Park decided to celebrate its soon-to-be graduates with a “Senior Fun Day.”

“It’s just a day for them to have and remember these memories together. Because we know as graduation comes, it ends,” said Elena Ramirez-Johnson, senior sponsor at Highland Park.

While attendance wasn’t required, many seniors returned to school just to be around their friends again.

“I thought this would be like a good time to spend time with my friends and stuff, and we’ve all come so far. We’re four years into this,” said HPHS senior Victor Rodriguez.

Even students who graduated early decided to come back.

“I haven’t been at school for awhile since I graduated early, and I was hoping my friends were here. So I’m even more happy that my friends are here so that’s really the reason why I came,” said Jai’antaie Lowery.

The say it gives them something to do before they dawn their robes and get handed their diplomas.

“Just being able to interact with other people instead of sitting at home all day,” Lowery said.

Highland Park principal Julie Watson said she is proud of her students’ accomplishments, but she will miss them once they leave.

“These are my babies. I’m happy, but I’m sad to see them go because I’ve known them for the last four years and you know it’s a sad goodbye, but I’m excited for their next endeavors.”

Many students spent the day soaking in all of the memories and saying good-bye to one another.

“I just came out here to have fun. it’s probably my last time seeing a lot of these people. So I wanted to make sure I would have a good lasting impression on them,” said DeMarques Hinds.

