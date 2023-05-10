Governor Kelly Proclaims May ‘Kansas Beef Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Surrounded by cattle and the dedicated agriculturalists who care for them, Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation officially designating May as ‘Kansas Beef Month.’

Governor Kelly, alongside several other officials, toured Cross Country Genetics to learn about the cutting edge science taking place right here in the Sunflower State.

Cross Country Genetics staff demonstrated the advanced techniques they use to produce high-quality cattle embryos such as in-vitro fertilization and cryopreservation.

According to Governor Kelly, beef and cattle are the largest agricultural sector in Kansas, contributing approximately $13 billion to the state economy annually.

