Governor Kelly announces $80 million manufacturing facility in Maize

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, May 10 an $80 million private investment in a manufacturing facility, creating 50 jobs in Maize, Kan.

Governor Kelly announced the nation’s top manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, will build an $80 million manufacturing facility in Maize. The new manufacturing facility will create 50 full-time jobs.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about the investment.

“Our laser-sharp focus on supporting businesses and investing in infrastructure continues to drive economic growth in every corner of the state,” Governor Kelly said. “Charlotte Pipe brings a strong, family-oriented culture coupled with good-paying jobs and benefits to central Kansas. My administration looks forward to supporting the company’s success.”

Governor Kelly indicated construction on the new Maize facility is expected to being in January 2024 and be completed by early 2025. This will be the company’s seventh plastics plant in the U.S. The expansion received local, county, and state government support.

CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company Hooper Hardison shared a comment about the new facility.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our operations in the Midwest,” said Hardison. “Maize is ideally located in the center of the country to help us better serve our customers. It is also a fast-growing, business-friendly community with an excellent workforce we can draw from to staff our new plant.”

The new plant will have premier access to the Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad, aiding in the company’s continued success and swift production of PVC pipes for plumbing and irrigation applications. WATCO, a single-source transportation and supply chain services company, was a pivotal partner in addressing Charlotte Pipe’s rail needs.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland shared a comment about the new facility.

“Recruiting and securing expansions like Charlotte Pipe is key to our state’s economic growth,” Lieutenant Governor Toland said. “Great jobs — like the 50 new jobs being announced today — will help attract and retain skilled workers in our state, allowing more businesses to get the job done here in Kansas.”

Evergy Inc. worked with Charlotte Pipe to develop infrastructure that will yield financial viability and long-term sustainability.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all government entities and business partners for their due diligence and commitment to make this land purchase and subsequent facility construction a reality. Charlotte Pipe is proud to have served its customers since 1901 and we look forward to continued success in Kansas,” Hardison said.

