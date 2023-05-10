Gov. Kelly signs bill to increase resources for suicide prevention, elderly, disabled services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly shared on Wednesday, May 10 cuts to taxes for suicide prevention and services for senior and disabled Kansans.

The Office of the Governor announced House Bill 2002 is a bipartisan bill that creates two sales tax exemptions that will increase available resources for suicide prevention and provide services for elderly and disabled Kansans.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about House Bill 2002.

“Our Area Agencies on Aging and the Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ are vital to the lives of Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “This bill stretches the impact of the funds they receive, furthering their ability to improve the quality of life for those they serve.”

The sales tax exemption will help Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ increase its ability to provide suicide prevention training and raise awareness of mental health recourse in communities across the state.

The tax exemption for Area Agencies on Aging will expand their ability to serve Kansas seniors and individuals with disabilities through increased accessibility, services, and community.

Executive Director of North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging Julie Govert Walter shared a comment about the Kansas Area Agencies on Aging.

“Kansas Area Agencies on Aging are the force behind essential services that older Kansans, people living with disabilities, and caregivers need to maintain their well-being in their communities and in their homes,” Govert Walter said. “This bill will help older Kansans and caregivers receive those services, including support for senior centers, Friendship Meals and home-delivered meals, and other in-home services to maintain an independent, positive quality of life.”

The Office of the Governor noted HB 2002 allows counties to provide tax notices electronically with taxpayer consent, authorize local elections to finance public safety projects in Dickinson and Grant Counties, and make other improvements to streamline administrative processes and provide mass appraisal courses.

Additionally, Governor Kelly signed Senate Substitute for House Bill 2010, which makes technical updates to statutes, amends definitions, and creates a special sentencing rule for the criminal discharge of a firearm by a convicted felon. The bill also creates a special sentencing rule for violations involving buildings and motor vehicles. The bill amends the law to allow more individuals to participate in SB 123-certified drug abuse treatment programs.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.