Good Kids - Local Youth Shine

Good Kids - Local Youth Shine
By David Oliver
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two stories to share in Good Kids this week. A group of 4th grade girls in Onaga are working to better the community and their school. The self-named ‘Girl Group’ is hosting bake & craft sales to raise money that’s being used to buy playground equipment and establish a community garden.

Another standout good kid is Gretchen Jonson, who is wrapping up her 5th grade year at Meadows Elementary. Gretchen loves the arts. For the last seven years she’s had a part in the Midwest Ballet production of ‘The Nutcracker’. And she’s performed in several productions through Topeka Civic Theater.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday at S.W. 37th and Nottingham, just...
Road shut down after SUV hits brick mailbox early Tuesday near Lake Sherwood

Latest News

Good Kids - Local Youth Shine
Good Kids - Local Youth Shine
The dinner was a way to let the volunteers know they’re appreciated.
Salute Our Heroes: Volunteers of the Riley County Fire Department are appreciated for tough wildfire season
Will, 13 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Will
Good Kids - Students make & market pet toys to help shelter animals
Good Kids - Students make & market pet toys to help shelter animals