Good Kids - Local Youth Shine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two stories to share in Good Kids this week. A group of 4th grade girls in Onaga are working to better the community and their school. The self-named ‘Girl Group’ is hosting bake & craft sales to raise money that’s being used to buy playground equipment and establish a community garden.

Another standout good kid is Gretchen Jonson, who is wrapping up her 5th grade year at Meadows Elementary. Gretchen loves the arts. For the last seven years she’s had a part in the Midwest Ballet production of ‘The Nutcracker’. And she’s performed in several productions through Topeka Civic Theater.

