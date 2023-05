TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas line repair closes North Topeka road at Topeka Blvd.

City of Topeka announced NPL will be fully closing NW Gordon St. from Topeka Blvd. to Taylor St. to finish their last phase of gas line work.

City of Topeka said closure will be in place until Thursday, May 18, depending on the weather.

