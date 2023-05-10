Fork in the Road: Unique restaurant model delivers straight to Topekan’s doors

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A unique restaurant model continues to please in the Capital City as drivers deliver straight to Topekan’s doors.

Topekans are just a click away from restaurant-style food like chicken tortellini, beef stroganoff and more at home with The Food Affare.

“My wife and I have been discussing different businesses that we thought might work in the Topeka area and we wanted to find a way to have restaurant-style meals at home and make it easy for people to do by preparing it for them and just a heat to complete option,” said owner Kyle Baker.

To order, Baker said all customers need to do is find the business on Facebook and click the link to order. The link will take users to an online rotating menu where they can choose their meals. New menus are revealed on Mondays.

The Food Affare on Facebook

When it comes to the menu, Baker said he recommends the Chicken Tortellini.

“A grilled chicken breast diced up, tossed without alfredo sauce base,” he noted. “We toss it with pasta and finish it with parmesan cheese and a little bit of love.”

Baker said the menu also includes beef stroganoff and more. As for delivery options, he said Food Affare delivers 25 miles from the city center and is available Monday through Sunday with orders requested by 2 p.m. so deliveries can be made the following Thursday.

And the best part? - Baker said your family does not need to know you did not prepare the meal yourself.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday at S.W. 37th and Nottingham, just...
Road shut down after SUV hits brick mailbox early Tuesday near Lake Sherwood

Latest News

Tacos El Sol — a Topeka-based Mexican restaurant has been open for 25 years as of 2023, and...
Fork in the Road: Topeka’s Tacos El Sol has served Mexican cuisine for 25 years
If you are looking for tender, fresh steaks, and burgers at a reasonable price for dinner,...
Fork in the Road: Restaurant east of Scranton features food & service that keeps regulars coming back
You can view Boone and Bounty’s menu and catalogue at BooneandBounty.com or stop by in person...
Fork in the Road: Bountiful beautiful selections available at Meriden’s Boone and Bounty
Fork in the Road: Bountiful beautiful selections available at Meriden’s Boone and Bounty