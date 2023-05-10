Fork in the Road: Unique restaurant model delivers straight to Topekan’s doors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A unique restaurant model continues to please in the Capital City as drivers deliver straight to Topekan’s doors.

Topekans are just a click away from restaurant-style food like chicken tortellini, beef stroganoff and more at home with The Food Affare.

“My wife and I have been discussing different businesses that we thought might work in the Topeka area and we wanted to find a way to have restaurant-style meals at home and make it easy for people to do by preparing it for them and just a heat to complete option,” said owner Kyle Baker.

To order, Baker said all customers need to do is find the business on Facebook and click the link to order. The link will take users to an online rotating menu where they can choose their meals. New menus are revealed on Mondays.

When it comes to the menu, Baker said he recommends the Chicken Tortellini.

“A grilled chicken breast diced up, tossed without alfredo sauce base,” he noted. “We toss it with pasta and finish it with parmesan cheese and a little bit of love.”

Baker said the menu also includes beef stroganoff and more. As for delivery options, he said Food Affare delivers 25 miles from the city center and is available Monday through Sunday with orders requested by 2 p.m. so deliveries can be made the following Thursday.

And the best part? - Baker said your family does not need to know you did not prepare the meal yourself.

