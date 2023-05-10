Fewer than 10 Active TB cases identified in Kansas City area

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Less than 10 cases of Active Tuberculosis have been found in Lenexa, a suburb of Kansas City.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Wednesday, May 10, that along with the Unified Government Public Health Department in Wyandotte Co. have identified a small number of confirmed cases of active tuberculosis. It said there are currently fewer than 10 patients.

The KDHE said the pair continues to work to ensure all patients receive appropriate treatment and to prevent additional cases from popping up. The agencies are working with and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Department noted there is little risk to the general public as the investigation continues.

As is standard practice, officials said they continue to work with each patient to identify possible close contacts to conduct TB testing. Those who have been in close contact with a known identified case will be notified by local departments and provided a free test.

The KDHE said TB is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is commonly found in the lungs. In most cases, the disease spreads through prolonged contact and is treatable. It can be spread through the air - similar to a cough or cold - and is not spread through kissing, shaking hands, sharing food or by touching objects like bed linens or toilet seats.

Symptoms of Active TB include feelings of sickness or weakness, fever, night sweats, cough, chest pain or coughing up blood. Only those with symptoms of Active TB can spread the disease to others, those with latent TB cannot.

Those who may be experiencing symptoms of TB - recently or in the past - should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.