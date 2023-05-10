Face of Kansas legend to grace Osawatomie park celebrating state’s history

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW) - The face of a Bleeding Kansas legend will grace a park in Osawatomie in a celebration of the Sunflower State’s history.

Officials in Osawatomie have announced a new partnership with international crop artist stan Herd to create the world’s first earthwork portrait of abolitionist John Brown. As they continue to elevate the city at the state and federal levels - including a plight to save history as a National Historic Park or National Historic Site as part of the National Park Service - efforts have gained Lawrence-based Herd’s attention.

The City indicated the partnership has been funded by the Allen W. and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation. The portrait will be located in John Brown Memorial Park to highlight the community’s role in Bleeding Kansas and the pre-Civil War era.

According to officials, the portrait will debut during the 2023 John Brown Jamboree celebrations. Herd and his team, however, have already begun preliminary mapping and outlining.

A celebration has been planned for the unveiling with a variety of local, state and federal representatives to recognize the artwork and its homage to Kansas’ foundation.

“Many Kansans, and a sizable majority of Americans, know little about the storied history of John Brown and Osawatomie,” Herd said. “This story is but one component of an amazing unfolding of the American DNA; from the ‘Trail of Death’ of the Potawatomi to the thunderous beginning of the war that separated the Nation, to the opening of the West with the industry and rail convergence on the Kansas plains. Every American should know this story if they want to know who they truly are as a Nation.”

Herd said a lesser-known image of John Brown was chosen as he believes it tells a deeper story. The image is thought to have been captured while Brown was living in the Sunflower State. He appears beardless and stares into the distance with a pensive and grim expression. Herd is looking forward to the challenge of replicating Brwon’s emotion.

Officials indicated that the earthwork will be produced through a detailed combination of cut grass layers and deposits of mulch, stone or soil. The team will work in Osawatomie over the next few weeks to learn more about the community, develop the earthwork and make deeper connections to the history of the area.

The celebration will be held at noon on Saturday, June 17.

The City noted that Herd has already completed earthwork portraits of Maya Angelou and John Lewis in Atlanta, Amelia Earhart in Abliene and Elie Wiesel in California. He plans to complete an upcoming landmark portrait of legendary Senator Bob Dole commissioned by the Dole Institute in honor of the late senator’s 100th birthday. He also produces his own original fine art which can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.