Crash slows traffic Wednesday morning on I-70 east of downtown Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just west of downtown Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:55 a.m. on U-70 just east of the S.E. Adams exit.

A van was on its passenger side while a sport utility vehicle came to rest near the barrier in the left lane.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was being transported to the hospital.

Traffic was slowed but was moving through the area in the right westbound lane.

