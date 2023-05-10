A couple in Geary County are trying to rebuild after devastating fire burned their house

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A month after wildfires swept through Geary County one couple is still trying to rebuild from the ashes.

Carlena Lindsay and her husband were at an appointment when wildfires raced along Highway 77 last month. They came back to a burned house. They didn’t want to speak on camera but said they were devastated. Fire officials said a trash burn from a couple of days before rekindled and spread.

“It’s part of the Flint Hills, it’s very hilly, lot of cedar trees, we got a lot of houses out there, the cedar trees are right up next to the houses so any fire that does start goes cedar to cedar and unfortunately that’s what happened on this one the cedars kept the fire going along with the dry grass on the ground,” said Garry Berges, director of emergency management for Geary County.

Berges said they were the first on the scene but when they arrived the log cabin house was already almost gone.

“When we got there the fire was already laven up the side of the house, south side of the house, up onto the roof, and within 3 to 4 minutes the whole house was fully engulfed in fire,” said Berges.

He said firefighters can only carry a limited water supply and with a propane tank next to the house protocol is to stay away.

“There are no hydrants out there, we probably had less than 2,000 gallons of water on the scene plus I got to look out for the safety of my firefighters, there’s a propane tank close to that house.”

The couple said they lost everything in their home, including things that can’t be replaced. Berges said it’s an unfortunate reminder of the risks our weather can bring.

“We get a lot of people that live out in the rural areas like the cedar trees for privacy however they are big in fuel source they need to keep them at least 150-200 feet away from their houses trim the grass trim down the more fire prevention they can do around their place the better off its going to be should we have another incident like this where we get some high winds and dry humidity and the fire starts coming,” said Berges.

The couple said they were thankful that they had their dogs with them and that the horses and barn were fine.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.