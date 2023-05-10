Chiefs to host Dolphins in Germany, Bengals on New Year’s Eve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs are now set to host the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, in November and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead on New Year’s Eve.

The NFL announced on Wednesday, May 10, that defending Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt Stadium in Germany on Nov. 5. This is one of two games to be hosted by the league in Germany during the 2023 season.

Hey @MiamiDolphins, see you in Deutschland 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/CpzXQyK22t — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2023

“We are thrilled to be headed to Frankfurt this fall to play the Dolphins,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany. Ever since the Chiefs were awarded International Home Marketing Rights for Germany, we have engaged with fans and partners throughout the DACH region, and we can feel the enthusiasm for NFL football. We look forward to bringing Chiefs Kingdom to Germany and to sharing the game with our fans in Europe.”

For general admissions tickets for the Chiefs-Dolphins international game, fans are required to register HERE. This is the only way fans can access tickets for any international game. Ticket registration only gives fans access to the sale, it does not guarantee tickets.

Additional information including ticket sale dates will be released closer to the game. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m.

The Chiefs also announced on Wednesday morning that the defending champs will also host the New Year’s Eve game in Week 17 against the Bengals with kickoff set at 3:25 p.m.

The full NFL 2023 schedule is set to be released at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, and can be found HERE.

