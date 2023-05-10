Carl Carlson weighs 401K rollovers

Carl Carlson of Carlson Financial offers advice to consider for your retirement funds.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of Americans take part in their employer’s 401(K) retirement plans.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, says the plans are a great way to save, especially if the employer offers a match. However, at some point, you might want to consider rolling it into an IRA.

On Eye on NE Kansas, Carl explained what to consider to know if the move would benefit you. Watch the video to hear his thoughts.

