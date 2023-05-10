BBB shares tips for Mother’s Day shopping to avoid scams

Topeka, Kan. (WIBW) - Better Business Bureau (BBB) shares tips for Mother’s Day shopping.

BBB announced the National Retail Federation survey shows families are planning to spend more on Mother’s Day this year than they have in the past. BBB reminds everyone to exercise caution when shopping online and in stores when spending money.

BBB’s Annual Risk Report identifies online purchasing scams as the riskiest. BBB shares a few tips for shopping for Mother’s Day gifts.

When shopping online, avoid suspicious websites and glossy pop-up ads. Ensure the website has https:// and the ‘lock’ icon in the URL. Don’t click on hyperlinks in unsolicited emails. Pay with a credit card or PayPal. Understand return and refund policies. Read the fine print. BBB has more tips for online shopping HERE.

When shopping for flowers, it’s important to choose wisely and find someone you can trust with your order. Complaints filed with BBB about florists include flowers being late, wrong, or not delivered. Also, it’s not uncommon for local flower shops to be affiliated with third-party entities. BBB advises consumers to confirm that the business they place their order with is affiliated with the online source. If you send flowers to your mother in another city, it is best to check online for a florist in her area. Make sure you have enough time for delivery, ask about all fees associated with the order and make sure the date is specified clearly and guaranteed when ordering. Learn more about buying flowers HERE.

Whether you’re planning to buy your mother a new phone, tablet, or other electronic device, leave it in its original packaging. Many retailers require the original packaging to process returns or exchanges. Buy from reputable dealers. check their ratings on BBB.org.

For jewelry, do your research and consider visiting a jewelry store near you versus buying online. Keep receipts and read the fine print. Ask questions about their return policy. Read more tips on buying and selling jewelry.

When purchasing gift cards and certificates, check the terms and conditions of any gift card or certificate before buying so that it won’t be a problem. If you’re giving a gift card to someone who will make online purchases, check to see that the gift card is redeemable for Internet shopping and not just for in-store use. Make sure the gift card has not been tampered with. Before you buy a gift, consider these additional tips.

For activities such as art classes, wine tastings, and cooking lessons, it’s important to get details of these activities in writing. Be sure to clarify total costs and features, if reservations are needed, and if there are any restrictions, special time requirements, or cancellation fees.

When going to restaurants, find restaurants near you and read reviews and complaints on BBB.org. Search by business name. You can also look up restaurant inspection records online to help you make an educated choice.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.