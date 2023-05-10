Bank of the Flint Hills warns customers of fraud center scam call

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bank of the Flint Hills has warned its customers that a scammer has called several already and claimed they were from the fraud center in an attempt to gain access to accounts.

The Bank of the Flint Hills took to Facebook on Tuesday, May 9, to warn customers that it has been made aware of a scammer who spoofs the bank’s phone number and claims to work in the fraud center.

The bank told customers that despite appearances, the call does not originate from its own employees. The caller requests residents provide them with the last seven digits of their debit card, the expiration date and the 3-digit code on the back.

“We want to stress that you should not provide this information under any circumstances,” said a spokesperson for the bank.

If customers do think they have been a victim of this scam, bank officials have urged them to report it to them immediately at 785-456-2221. For additional security, customers can also log in online and turn the debit card off immediately.

The bank noted it wants customers to know it will never call and request this type of information.

“We want to ensure that our customers feel secure and protected and we take these types of situations very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

Officials have urged customers to be wary of potential scammers and report any suspicious activity right away.

Bank of the Flint Hills has multiple locations in Northeast Kansas including Manhattan, Rossville, St. Marys and Wamego.

