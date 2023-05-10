AP source: Harris postpones MTV event over writers’ strike

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023.
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023. A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office. A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because it would have been seen as crossing the picket line for striking Hollywood writers.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Hollywood writers’ strike that’s snarling the television and movie industries has now scrambled the White House schedule.

A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office.

A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because that would have been seen as crossing the picket line. That’s a political nonstarter for Democrats who rely on union support.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone MTV’s Mental Health Action Day Conversation.

President Joe Biden called for a “fair deal” for writers at a White House movie screening this week.

“Nights like these are a reminder of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” Biden said. “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

