Woman dies after truck crashes with tree along Eastern Kan. highway

LINN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman in Eastern Kansas has been pronounced dead after the truck she was driving crashed into a tree.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, May 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 93.5 on southbound K-7 - about one mile north of Mound City - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1997 Dodge Dakota driven by Jody N. Russell, 67, of Mound City, had been headed south on the highway. However, she failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

KHP said Russell’s truck veered off the road and collided head-on with a tree.

Officials said Russell was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

