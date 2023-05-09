Washburn Rural introduces new softball head coach Joy Marie Galliart.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural introduced its new softball head coach, Joy Marie Galliart, on Monday.

Galliart played softball at Washburn University, and comes back to Topeka after 11 years as head coach at Bixby High School in Bixby, OK.

Galliart also coached at her alma mater Bishop Kelley High School. She was a State Runner-up and two-time State Quarterfinal finisher. She was named All-State Coach in 2008 and 2009. She played at Washburn for three years, and coached one season with the Ichabods.

Galliart is excited to be closer to her daughters, who attend Washburn and Kansas State.

”Well they (Washburn Rural) obviously have a rich tradition. I’m familiar with it from back in my playing days. I had teammates at Washburn that played here. So I actually came and watched some games when I was playing at the University, just watching some different kids. And so I just knew about their tradition and when I actually had a friend from here that sent me the information that the job was open, and obviously it’s a high profile job and a very successful program. So I was just excited for the opportunity, and just glad it all worked out,” she told 13 Sports.

