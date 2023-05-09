Washburn Rural introduces new softball head coach Joy Marie Galliart

Washburn Rural introduces new softball head coach Joy Marie Galliart.
Washburn Rural introduces new softball head coach Joy Marie Galliart.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural introduced its new softball head coach, Joy Marie Galliart, on Monday.

Galliart played softball at Washburn University, and comes back to Topeka after 11 years as head coach at Bixby High School in Bixby, OK.

Galliart also coached at her alma mater Bishop Kelley High School. She was a State Runner-up and two-time State Quarterfinal finisher. She was named All-State Coach in 2008 and 2009. She played at Washburn for three years, and coached one season with the Ichabods.

Galliart is excited to be closer to her daughters, who attend Washburn and Kansas State.

”Well they (Washburn Rural) obviously have a rich tradition. I’m familiar with it from back in my playing days. I had teammates at Washburn that played here. So I actually came and watched some games when I was playing at the University, just watching some different kids. And so I just knew about their tradition and when I actually had a friend from here that sent me the information that the job was open, and obviously it’s a high profile job and a very successful program. So I was just excited for the opportunity, and just glad it all worked out,” she told 13 Sports.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest

Latest News

Jenna Donaldson signing her NLI to wrestle in college
Wabaunsee’s Jenna Donaldson signs NLI to wrestle in college
Dwayne Paul has accepted the Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach position at Hayden Catholic...
Hayden’s Dwyane Paul steps down, becomes Lawrence Free State head coach
Topeka High's Kiki Smith signs her NLI to the University of Evansville.
Topeka High’s Kiki Smith signs NLI
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Faith Shields
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Faith Shields