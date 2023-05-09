Wabaunsee’s Jenna Donaldson signs NLI to wrestle in college

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee high school senior Jenna Donaldson made history for the Chargers on Monday, signing her National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Central Christian College.

Donaldson didn’t start wrestling until her senior year, when she and her friends from the cross country team decided to start up the school’s first-ever girls wrestling program.

Heartbroken after a loss in the state regionals, she knew she didn’t want her wrestling career to end there.

”She left the room, left the building for like two hours, nobody could find her. We were like hurting in our hearts for her, and we’re sitting in the stands and she’s changing out of her wrestling shoes, and she’s like ‘You know, I don’t think I’m done’ and it just like lit up,” said Wabaunsee girls wrestling coach Tyler Douglass.

Douglass then went on to email tons of college coaches about Donaldson, and she eventually made the choice to commit to the Tigers. She had offers from over 12 schools.

“I didn’t think I would stick with it, but I enjoyed it. And since it was hard, I didn’t want to give up,” said Donaldson. “I wish that I had done it longer than just my senior year but that’s why I decided to wrestle in college, because I’m not ready to be done yet.”

