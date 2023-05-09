Unidentified body found in Salina

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina police say a person called 911 Monday night reporting a dead body in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street. When officers responded, it was apparent that the person, who has not been identified, had been dead for several days.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, though the cause of death is unknown.

Salina police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate.

If anyone has any additional information relative to this case please call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS. You can also submit at tip online here. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department or Detective Aaron Carswell at 785-826-7210 or aaron.carswell@salina.org. The case number is 2023-13128.

