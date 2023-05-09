Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on busy west Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed rush-hour traffic Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.

The collision was reported around 7:22 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 21st and Belle.

A brown Kia Forte and a silver Buick LeSabre collided in the intersection, police said at the scene.

Both cars came to rest on the north side of the intersection of S.W. 21st and Belle.

Kia came to a stop facing northwest against the passenger side of the Buick, which came to rest facing north.

No injuries were reported to any of the occupants of both vehicles.

The right lane of westbound S.W. 21st was shut down just east and west of S.W. Belle as crews responded to the scene.

The Kia was able to be driven a short distance to the Kwik Shop parking lot, where it was loaded onto a wrecker.

The Buick also was to be towed from the scene.

In addition to the Topeka Police Department and the Topeka Fire Department, an officer from the Topeka Public Schools Police Department also responded to the scene.

The crash occurred just off the southwest corner of the Topeka West High School campus.

