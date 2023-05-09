Two seriously injured after driver sideswipes another on KC interstate

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were seriously injured after one sideswiped the other following an unsafe lane change on a Kansas City interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Lamar Ave. and southbound I-35 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Perdexter E. Washington, 52, of Kansas City, had been headed south on the interstate in an unknown lane. Meanwhile, a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Tanna L. Milberger, 43, of Kansas City was also headed south, however, she was traveling in the first lane.

According to KHP, Washington attempted to change lanes and sideswiped Milberger’s car. It said the latter driver was then run off the road to the left where her vehicle hit the barrier wall.

Officials said Washington and Milberger were both taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

