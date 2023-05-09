Tuesday forecast: Rain increases through the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the dry day yesterday, chances for rain exists everyday for the rest of the work week. It doesn’t mean it will be raining the entire time, there will be a lot of dry time as well but because of the chances for rain, more clouds will exist as well. With all this being said, it will continue to stay mild with temperatures ranging from 60s to 80s between lows and highs.

Taking Action:

While the chance of rain is possible at anytime today, the better chance will be this afternoon mainly along and west of HWY 75. Severe weather can’t be ruled out so stay weather aware.

With chances for rain continuing the rest of the week, we’ll continue to take it on a day by day basis when it comes to specifics. As for the daytime hours, Thursday will be a day to monitor for more storms than not having an impact on the area while Wednesday and Friday will be more isolated and the majority of the day dry.



The weather pattern overall will bring several chances for rain and storms through Friday but possibly even into the weekend. Right now latest indications are that the majority of the rain will stay in southern KS so the 8 day is dry but this is subject to change. Models are also indicating a more seasonal airmass will be moving in on Sunday lingering into early next week so yes while there will be a cool down, it’s closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 52 (WIBW)

Today: Isolated showers/storms this morning, scattered and possibly widespread rain this afternoon especially west of HWY 75. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers/storms at times, most of the day will be dry. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

The chance of rain increases slightly Wednesday night but especially Thursday into Thursday night. The severe weather threat increases again during this time as well.

Very large hail the primary threat with strong winds and a brief tornado also possible. This is for storms this afternoon into this evening (SPC/WIBW)

Monitoring a risk for severe weather Thursday into Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

