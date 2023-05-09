Tube replacement closes East Edge Rd. at Croco Rd. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drainage tube replacement temporarily closes a portion of East Edge Rd. at Croco Rd. in Topeka.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced East Edge Rd. from Croco Rd. to Tinman Circle will temporarily close for about two days during the week of May 15-19. Crews will replace a drainage tube beneath East Edge Rd.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation indicated barricades will be placed at Croco Rd. and just east of Tinman Circle. No signed detour will be provided.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said Tinman Circle will remain open during construction and can be accessed by using SE 37th St. between Croco Rd. and East Edge Rd. The Lake Shawnee Trail will remain open during the construction.

