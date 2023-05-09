Topeka Metro launches Kids Ride Free promotion for summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is launching its Kids Ride Free promotion as summer vacations begin.

Topeka Metro announces the popular Kids Ride Free promotion begins May 15 and ends Aug. 15. The promotion allows youth 18 and under to ride the Topeka Metro buses free of charge.

Topeka Metro General Manager Bob Nugent shared a comment about the promotion.

“Summertime is full of activities and Topeka Metro is proud to offer the youth in our community free rides to some of their favorite places in the city,” said Nugent.

Youth can ride the Topeka Metro buses to their summertime activities, including the library, pool, meeting with friends, summer school, and getting to their workplaces. Topeka Metro officials said the free ride promotion is only available to youth on Topeka Metro’s fixed routes.

Topeka Metro indicated in the fiscal year 2022, Topeka Metro provided 12,696 rides to area youth.

Topeka Metro noted no IDs are necessary when boarding for those 18 and under during the promotion, however, bus operators reserve the right to ask for ID. Maps and time points for routes are posted on Topeka Metro’s website.

Topeka Metro encourages youth to download the DoubleMap mobile app, which will display where buses are in real-time and indicate when the next bus will arrive at a bus stop, which makes it easier for youth to make sure they are on the right bus. DoubleMap is also available on Topeka Metro’s website.

Nugent shared a comment about learning a lifelong navigation skill.

“Some youth may already ride our buses, but some have not. For those who are new to public transit, offering Kids Ride Free! instills a lifelong navigation skill that may be useful in the future,” said Nugent.

For questions or help with planning, contact Topeka Metro Customer Service at 785-783-7000.

