Topeka ag tycoon’s gift to fund new K-State Agriculture deanship

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The gift of a Topeka agriculture tycoon will fund a new deanship at Kansas State University in the College of Agriculture.

Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, May 9, that Eldon Gideon, of Topeka, has gifted a donation in order to name the deanship at Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture. This will be the university’s fourth deanship.

“We are deeply appreciative of Mr. Eldon Gideon’s gift and his thoughtfulness in supporting this deanship,” said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension. “This is an exciting time at the College of Agriculture. We are embarking on an innovative infrastructure program that is at the forefront of K-State’s mission to remain among the nation’s premier next-generation land-grant universities.”

K-State indicated that Gideon’s gift, deeming the new position the Eldon Gideon Deanship in the College of Agriculture, will transform the college and students. The money will help empower the dean to take advantage of opportunities and recruit outstanding staff and students.

“Mr. Gideon’s impactful philanthropic gift will support our mission by enabling the college to reward and retain the world-class faculty that deliver our teaching, research and extension missions,” Minton added.

The University noted that Gideon graduated from K-State in 1957 with degrees in animal sciences and industry and agronomy. He farmed corn, wheat and soybeans as he raised registered Hereford beef cattle on his farm just outside the Capital City.

“By naming the dean’s position, I believe this is a great opportunity in aiding and supporting the university in research and experimental work conducted by outstanding faculty and staff,” Gideon said. “Being the breadbasket of the U.S., it’s vital that K-State advances the production of food and fiber for the ever-growing population for generations to come.”

For more information about the position, click HERE.

