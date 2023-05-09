Teen arrested after children services facility in Ogden vandalized

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager has been arrested after a rehabilitation therapy and children’s services facility in Ogden sustained more than $3,000 in damages.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, officials were called to a children’s services facility in the 400 block of Clydesdale Dr. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage.

When officials arrived, they said employees at Opportunities Unlimited, a rehabilitation therapy and children’s services facility, reported that a suspect they knew had damaged windows and property at the location.

RCPD said the damage cost the company about $3,155.

As a result of the investigation, officials said a 15-year-old male from Ogden was arrested on probable cause of criminal damage to property. He was released for juvenile care services.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.