Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department stated a standoff with an armed person at a gas station has ended.

The person had barricaded themself inside a vehicle at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and Interstate 35, and police negotiated with the person for nearly an hour before they surrendered.

The area remained blocked off, as of 11:05 a.m.

The police department stated the incident was likely the result of a domestic situation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

