Standoff with barricaded person at Lenexa QuikTrip ends, investigation continues

The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and...
The police department stated the incident at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and Interstate 35 is likely the result of a domestic situation.(Trey Desaire)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department stated a standoff with an armed person at a gas station has ended.

The person had barricaded themself inside a vehicle at the QuikTrip in the area of 87th Street and Interstate 35, and police negotiated with the person for nearly an hour before they surrendered.

The area remained blocked off, as of 11:05 a.m.

The police department stated the incident was likely the result of a domestic situation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Kimberly J. Thomas, 47, of Parsons
Missing Parsons man’s body located, two people arrested in connection
Russell Thomas is arrested for a second time on Monday, May 8.
Herington teacher accused of child sex crimes following previous arrest
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Royals pitcher ‘stable and improving’ from multiple fractures after being hit by line drive

Latest News

Two students at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus have been...
K-State Salina elects new Student Governing Association leadership
FILE
Manhattan Arts Center begins national search for new executive director
FILE
Kansas physician admits to role in telemedicine fraud scheme
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin is live as severe weather moves into the WIBW viewing area.
LIVE: Watch severe weather coverage
Topeka ag tycoon’s gift to fund new K-State Agriculture deanship