Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second church in the Capital City has been vandalized in a single week, however, the cases do not seem to be connected.

Pastor Rob Self of Lakeview Church of the Nazarene at 2835 SE Croco Rd. tells 13 NEWS that not long after a church bus in the Oakland neighborhood was vandalized, his facility was also targeted by ne’er-do-wells.

Self said the incident happened overnight between Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5. He has asked for the community’s help to identify individuals caught on the church’s security cameras.

“This is just another instance where someone has targeted a church in Topeka and caused damage. It doesn’t make any sense why someone would choose to vandalize a church - either for fun or as a prank,” Self explained. “Now the church is left with the cost to replace and repair the damages.”

Self nor TPD gave the exact damage amount nor did they describe the type of damage done as the incident remains under investigation. However, TPD did say that the case near Lake Shawnee and the case in Oakland are not connected.

If anyone has information about the incident or can identify those pictured, it should be reported to Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023. (Lakeview Church of the Nazarene)

