Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.(Lakeview Church of the Nazarene)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second church in the Capital City has been vandalized in a single week, however, the cases do not seem to be connected.

Pastor Rob Self of Lakeview Church of the Nazarene at 2835 SE Croco Rd. tells 13 NEWS that not long after a church bus in the Oakland neighborhood was vandalized, his facility was also targeted by ne’er-do-wells.

Self said the incident happened overnight between Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5. He has asked for the community’s help to identify individuals caught on the church’s security cameras.

“This is just another instance where someone has targeted a church in Topeka and caused damage. It doesn’t make any sense why someone would choose to vandalize a church - either for fun or as a prank,” Self explained. “Now the church is left with the cost to replace and repair the damages.”

Self nor TPD gave the exact damage amount nor did they describe the type of damage done as the incident remains under investigation. However, TPD did say that the case near Lake Shawnee and the case in Oakland are not connected.

Oakland church disheartened after vandals disable new bus

If anyone has information about the incident or can identify those pictured, it should be reported to Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.(Lakeview Church of the Nazarene)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Russell Thomas is arrested for a second time on Monday, May 8.
Herington teacher accused of child sex crimes following previous arrest
Kimberly J. Thomas, 47, of Parsons
Missing Parsons man’s body located, two people arrested in connection

Latest News

FILE
Fraud reported after moving company refuses to return Manhattan man’s items
FILE
Two seriously injured after driver sideswipes another on KC interstate
FILE
Ordinance barring Section 8 discrimination to soon take effect in Lawrence
A Kia Forte and Buick LeSabre collided around 7:22 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 21st and Belle in west...
Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on busy west Topeka street