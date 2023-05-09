Seaman Schools recognize retiring teachers

The USD 345 School Board honored the district's teachers retiring this year.
The USD 345 School Board honored the district’s teachers retiring this year.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 8, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District saw some of its outgoing teachers off with a smile Monday night.

16 teachers are retiring at the end of this school year, some with over three decades in the district. The district board gave them some time at tonight’s board meeting, a golden pass for all future district activities, and their much-deserved gratitude.

“Quite a number of individuals who have served this district for many years are now fortunate enough to be able to retire,” USD 345 Supt. Brad Willson said. “We want to honor their service to our kids. We cannot do what we do for kids without them. We really can’t give them enough to pay back what they’ve done for our kids.”

TeacherYears in District
Amy Ives2
Bruce Owens14
Dawna Ross16
Eddie Tomanek18
Kathleen Henao23
Jack Figgs23
Karen Thummel24
Kim Rundle24
Kathy Holmberg25
Sheila Hollar30
Steve Alexander32
Kendra Flott33
Judy Applehanz16
Deborah Love5
Kristi Berroth22
Erin Corbin14

