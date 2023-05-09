Seaman Schools recognize retiring teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District saw some of its outgoing teachers off with a smile Monday night.

The USD 345 School Board honored the district’s teachers retiring this year.

16 teachers are retiring at the end of this school year, some with over three decades in the district. The district board gave them some time at tonight’s board meeting, a golden pass for all future district activities, and their much-deserved gratitude.

“Quite a number of individuals who have served this district for many years are now fortunate enough to be able to retire,” USD 345 Supt. Brad Willson said. “We want to honor their service to our kids. We cannot do what we do for kids without them. We really can’t give them enough to pay back what they’ve done for our kids.”

Teacher Years in District Amy Ives 2 Bruce Owens 14 Dawna Ross 16 Eddie Tomanek 18 Kathleen Henao 23 Jack Figgs 23 Karen Thummel 24 Kim Rundle 24 Kathy Holmberg 25 Sheila Hollar 30 Steve Alexander 32 Kendra Flott 33 Judy Applehanz 16 Deborah Love 5 Kristi Berroth 22 Erin Corbin 14

