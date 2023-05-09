Salute Our Heroes: Volunteers of the Riley County Fire Department are appreciated for tough wildfire season

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County firefighters have worked seemingly non-stop over the past few months fighting wildfires.

The men and women of Riley County fire district one recently came together with a taco dinner which was a welcome break after weeks of non-stop wildfire calls. Doug Russell, deputy chief of operations, has been doing this for 15 years as his dad has been at it for 48 years and his grandfather was one of the founding members of the Riley County Fire Department. Russell said this is all a big family.

“A lot of people spend time together outside of the department. They come to the station, they hang out, and they have trained together especially this time of year you spend more time with the guys at your station we’re in the department with our families so it’s just as important to have that as our family at home,” said Russell.

It’s a family that relies on volunteers. Eric Peck, a volunteer, signed up after his time in the military to give back to the community.

“The reason I started doing it was for many years I had a farm here and I was away because I was in the military and I figured when I retire that it was my turn to lift the load and help my neighbors out by responding to fires and accidents and those kind of things,” said Peck.

John Martens, deputy chief, said he’s proud of everyone for the dirty work when things get tough.

“Are everyday men and women and when they come together we do work together as a team everything we do we do together. We are a second family away from our own family, we’re a fire family, we see happy things together, we see challenging things together,” said Martens.

More than 100 volunteers give their time when they have their own families to take care of.

“They all have other lives, many of them have children some have grandchildren and so what’s pretty interesting is that this group of people aged 18 up to upper 70′s they come together when duty calls and support and help their community, they take action, they step up to the plate and solve problems that most people wouldn’t want to touch,” said Martens.

The dinner was a way to let the volunteers know they’re appreciated.

“We could not do this without them they have been amazing, they show up, they’re willing to work, willing to put in the time and the effort.”

Martens also mentioned that the department is hiring new volunteers as they provide all the training and equipment needed.

