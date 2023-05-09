Rollover crash throws driver, passenger from car in Western Kansas

Both hospitalized
FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and passenger of a car in Western Kansas were both hospitalized after they were both thrown from the car they were in during a rollover crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 8, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 20 and County Road M - about a mile south of Highway 36 in Cheyenne Co. - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Jaren K. Adelman, 18, of Colby, had been headed north on County Road 20 when Adelman lost control of the vehicle and began to fishtail.

KHP said the Lumina crashed into the ditch and flipped on its side as it slid over an embankment into a field. This caused the car to roll about three times as it crashed back down onto its tires.

Officials noted that both Adelman and his passenger, Michael A. Adams, 31, of Colby, were thrown from the car during the incident. Adelman was taken to Swedish Medical Center while Adams was taken to Cheyenne Co. Hospital - both with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that neither Adelman nor Adams was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Russell Thomas is arrested for a second time on Monday, May 8.
Herington teacher accused of child sex crimes following previous arrest
Kimberly J. Thomas, 47, of Parsons
Missing Parsons man’s body located, two people arrested in connection

Latest News

FILE
Motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after bike rolls in Liberal
FILE
Kansas jobseekers urged to register for upcoming virtual job fair
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 05-09-23
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 05-09-23
early-morning crash
Road shut down after SUV hits brick mailbox early Tuesday near Lake Sherwood