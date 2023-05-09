Rollover crash throws driver, passenger from car in Western Kansas

CHEYENNE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and passenger of a car in Western Kansas were both hospitalized after they were both thrown from the car they were in during a rollover crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 8, emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 20 and County Road M - about a mile south of Highway 36 in Cheyenne Co. - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Jaren K. Adelman, 18, of Colby, had been headed north on County Road 20 when Adelman lost control of the vehicle and began to fishtail.

KHP said the Lumina crashed into the ditch and flipped on its side as it slid over an embankment into a field. This caused the car to roll about three times as it crashed back down onto its tires.

Officials noted that both Adelman and his passenger, Michael A. Adams, 31, of Colby, were thrown from the car during the incident. Adelman was taken to Swedish Medical Center while Adams was taken to Cheyenne Co. Hospital - both with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that neither Adelman nor Adams was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

