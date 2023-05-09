Report finds Lawrence residents least burdened by student debt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that residents of Lawrence are the least burdened by student debt in Kansas while Leawood may be the most burdened.

With many graduates set to waltz across commencement stages and student debt reaching $1.63 trillion, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, May 9, it released its report on the Cities with the Most & Least Student Debt in 2023.

To see where borrowers are most burdened, WalletHub said it compared the median student-loan balance against the median earnings of those aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree in more than 2,500 cities.

The report ranked Lawrence in the 11th percentile with a median student debt of $24,020. It said the median salary of a bachelor’s degree holder in the city is $48,233 which makes the ratio of student debt to earnings 49.8%.

Junction City was ranked in the 12th percentile with a median student debt of $20,000. The median salary of those with a bachelor’s degree here is recorded at $40,828 making the ratio of student debt to earnings 48.99%.

Manhattan was ranked in the 19th percentile with a median student debt of $22,168. The median salary of those in the city was found to be $48,799 which makes the ratio of student debt to earnings 45.43%.

Leavenworth was ranked in the 27th percentile with a median student debt of $21,643. The median salary of residents with a bachelor’s degree was recorded at $51,156 making the ratio of student debt to earnings 42.31%.

Kansas City was found in the 28th percentile with a median student debt of $19,650. Residents with a bachelor’s degree see a median salary of $46,851 which makes the ratio of student debt to earnings 41.94%.

The Capital City itself was ranked in the 37th percentile with a median student debt of $19,500. Topekans with a bachelor’s degree make a median salary of $49,167 which makes the ratio of student debt to earnings 39.66%.

Emporia was ranked in the 44th percentile with a median student debt of $16,865. The median salary of residents with a bachelor’s degree was recorded at $44,407 making the ratio of student debt to earnings 37.98%.

Wichita was found in the 46th percentile with a median student debt of $19,649. The median salary of those with a bachelor’s degree was recorded at $52,220 which makes the ratio of student debt to earnings 37.63%.

Overland Park was ranked in the 49th percentile with a median student debt of $24,686. Those with a bachelor’s degree see a median salary of $66,659 making the ratio of student debt to earnings 37.03%.

Lenexa ranked in the 54th percentile with a median student debt of $23,750. The median salary of those with a bachelor’s degree was found to be $66,712 which makes the ratio of student debt to earnings 35.6%.

Hutchinson was found in the 55th percentile with a median student debt of $17,374. The median salary of those with a bachelor’s degree was recorded at $48,995 making the student debt-to-earnings ratio 35.46%.

Shawnee was ranked in the 60th percentile with a median student debt of $21,992. Those with a bachelor’s degree see a median salary of $63,813 which makes the ratio of student debt to earnings 34.46%.

Pittsburg was ranked in the 63rd percentile with a median student debt of $13,560. The median salary of those with a bachelor’s degree was recorded at $40,391 which makes the student debt-to-earnings ratio 33.57%.

Salina was found in the 64th percentile with a median student debt of $16,500. The median salary of those with a bachelor’s degree was found to be $49,336 which means the ratio of student debt to earnings is 33.44%.

Dodge City ranked in the 68th percentile with a median student debt of $17,182. Those with a bachelor’s degree make a median salary of $52,656 making the student debt-to-earnings ratio 32.63%.

Olathe ranked in the 69th percentile with a median student debt of $21,547. The median salary of those with a bachelor’s degree was recorded at $66,763 which makes the student debt-to-earnings ratio 32.27%.

Garden City could be found in the 70th percentile with a median student debt of $17,045. Bachelor degree holders can also find a median salary of $53,213 which makes the ratio of student debt to earnings 32.03%.

Derby ranked in the 71st percentile with a median student debt of $18,687. Those who live here and hold a bachelor’s degree earn a median salary of $58,443 making the ratio of student debt to earnings 31.97%.

Liberal came in the 78th percentile with a median student debt of $12,089. The median salary of those with a bachelor’s degree was recorded at $40,000 which makes the ratio of student debt to earnings 30.22%.

Lastly, Leawood was found in the 92nd percentile with a median student debt of $21,465. The median salary of those with a bachelor’s degree was found to be $83,783 which makes the student debt-to-earnings ratio 25.62%.

