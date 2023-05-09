Reckless driving tip leads to arrest of St. Jo driver after officials smell marijuana

Fazzion Rush-Pruitt
Fazzion Rush-Pruitt(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from Missouri was arrested over the weekend after reports of a reckless driver near Hiawatha led officials to a vehicle they allegedly smelled burning marijuana inside.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, May 6, officials received a 911 call that reported a reckless driver, later identified as Fazzion Rush-Pruitt, 18, of St. Joseph, Mo., headed west on Highway 36 near Raccoon Rd.

Officials said a vehicle that matched the description given by the caller was found in Hiawatha. They saw Rush-Pruitt’s vehicle had a defective brake light and pulled him over.

During the stop, officials said they smelled what they thought was burning marijuana coming from inside Rush-Pruitt’s vehicle and he was arrested.

Rush-Pruitt was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on operating a vehicle without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is no longer behind bars.

