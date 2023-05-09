Ordinance barring Section 8 discrimination to soon take effect in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A recently passed city ordinance that bars the discrimination of those who use Section 8 housing vouchers will soon take effect in Lawrence.

Officials with the City of Lawrence announced that a new law, Ordinance No. 9960, would come into effect on June 1 affecting the city’s housing regulations. The law would prohibit discrimination in housing based on income or immigration status. It also includes additional protections for any person who survives domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking or stalking as long as a landlord is appropriately made aware.

Officials do plan to host two more meetings to answer questions before the law takes effect. Community members have been invited to the following meetings:

May 9, 2 p.m. - Holcom Park Recreation Center

May 24, 6 p.m. - Sports Pavilion

Among other protections, the law recently passed by the City Commission will help protect those who use a Housing Choice Voucher - Section 8 - to be able to affordably live in a home. Landlords will no longer be able to reject tenants based on their use of the voucher.

Officials noted that the new ordinance would also benefit partner organizations who work to provide housing support and affordable housing as it will create more opportunities for voucher holders.

When the new ordinance takes effect on June 1, the City said it will immediately increase housing options for low-income residents. It anticipates the law will reduce the amount of those who currently experience homelessness.

“Housing is the solution to homelessness, and this ordinance is another piece that gets this community a step closer to functional zero, which is a milestone that indicates a community has measurably solved homelessness for a population,” said a spokesperson for the City. “When its achieved, homelessness is rare and brief for that population.”

City officials indicated that some residents who currently face homelessness already hold these vouchers, however, they are unable to find a landlord who will accept them.

Officials also noted that landlords are required to treat all applicants the same, regardless of their legal source of funds used to pay rent. Landlords will still be able to use screening requirements which include a credit and rental history review, funds sufficiency review and administration of a background check - so long as prospective tenants are all treated in the same manner.

“Receiving financial assistance should not automatically disqualify someone from renting,” the spokesperson concluded.

